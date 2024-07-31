BBNaija lovebirds, Beauty Tukura and Neo Akpofure, have unfollowed each other on Instagram for the second time, leaving fans wondering if their relationship has hit the rocks again.

This comes just weeks after the couple professed their love for each other on Neo’s 30th birthday, with Beauty gushing about her affection for him on social media.

During the party, Beauty Tukura listed the qualities she loves about Neo Akpofure, further solidifying their relationship in the public eye.

However, the sudden unfollowing has raised eyebrows, with fans speculating about the state of their relationship.

No official statement has been released by the couple, but their actions have sparked concerns about a potential breakup.

