Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has set tongues wagging after sharing a video with his wife, Mrs. Anidugbe, on social media.

The post has fueled speculation about the status of their marriage, which was reportedly troubled by infidelity allegations.

In a now deleted video, the couple could be seen dancing together in a playful and affectionate manner.

This comes after blogger Cutie Juls alleged that Kizz Daniel’s wife had caught him cheating with another woman at his office, leading to a rift between them.

However, the singer’s latest social media posts suggest that all is well with Kizz Daniel and his wife, Mjay’s marriage.

The video has sparked reactions online.

melanin_ruth said: “Wahala for who Dey put mouth for husband and wife matter😂😂😂”

Kizzgallant wrote: “Mr and Mrs Anidugbe”

ayoolaolanrewajuwaliu stated: “Couples goal”

cumberthacypher said: “Una Don start again”

damilare_abdull wrote: “Maybe Vado dey deceive you people niiii osha”

D’Great therealbhankz declared: “Favourite couple on the internet- Balaclava”

tufab asked: “Hope you and your wife are going out to protest. See u on the battle field “

oludipejimmy queried: “It’s well why you cover face?”

destinybillions_official pleaded: “Please don’t cheat on her again”

Watch the video below;

