Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has expressed her disappointment and concern over Nigerians ‘ enthusiasm for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show amidst the country’s challenges.

In a recent social media post, the thespian questioned the priorities of Nigerians, asking if they still have enough money for data subscription despite the country’s economic struggles.

Destiny Etiko lamented that Nigerians are more focused on the reality show than the rising crime and insecurity in the nation.

She wrote: “E don red for our country and I still dey see some people dey happy about BBN. Hmmmmm nawa o. Oh. Una still get enough money for DATA abi? If u guys do not complain, then who am I to do so? Am majorly concerned about the poor masses though. That you can survive does not mean that everyone can o. Crime is now happening everywhere. Insecurity has become the order of the day and everyone is literally calm. THE EARLIER THE BETTER.”

