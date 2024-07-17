Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan has called out Mavins Record Label and its artistes, Rema and Ayra Starr.

She called them out in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

In her post, Cynthia Morgan criticized Rema for constantly holding cigarettes in photos, suggesting that he doesn’t know how to smoke, and blamed his record label, Mavins, for allowing it. She went as far as threatening to confront the label if anything happens to Rema.

“And that Rema wey they hold cigar wey he no sabi smoke. If anything happens to that boy Mavins, I go find una office”. She wrote.

In another post, she slammed Ayra Starr for her outfit to meet Hollywood legend Will Smith, questioning her choice of dress.

She suggested that there’s more to life than music and stage performances.

“Meeting Will Smith dressed up like that? There is more to life than music and stage performances, my dear @ayrastarr”. She wrote.

This isn’t the first time Cynthia Morgan has spoken out against industry colleagues.

Last month, she called out Jude Okoye, the elder brother of PSquare, over royalties and also slammed Paul Okoye for distancing himself from her.

See her recent post below;

ALSO READ:“She was never my friend. I’m not in a competition with anybody” Hair Vendor, Miz Wanneka clears the air on feud with former bestie, Veekee James