Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has revealed what her husband told her after she rode a power bike for the first time on a movie set.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a video of her experience on social media, captioning it:

In the video, Mercy Johnson can be seen riding the power bike with a mix of excitement and caution, clearly enjoying the new experience.

“Hubby just assured me now that if I break my teeth, eh? e nor concern am….

I just love what I do…..

Dedicated to making you laugh….

Sabina And Koko #movie#. Subscribe to Mercy Johnson Okojie TV”.

The video has sparked reactions online.

BBNaija Phyna wrote, “We are ready oo”

Chizzy Alichi said: “Well-done”

Rita Edochie said: “Well done nwa”

Susan Peters said: “We dey feel am

One Picazo D Great said: “This woman don start again”

One King Jerry Amilo wrote: “Power bike racer”

One Tomonoja_13 wrote: “This Mercy na natural comedian”

One Tkyegh wrote: “Funny but make you no fall remove teeth ooo. It’s your legs trying to control and stop the bike for me”

