Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has revealed what her husband told her after she rode a power bike for the first time on a movie set.
The movie star took to Instagram to share a video of her experience on social media, captioning it:
In the video, Mercy Johnson can be seen riding the power bike with a mix of excitement and caution, clearly enjoying the new experience.
Sharing the video, she wrote:
“Hubby just assured me now that if I break my teeth, eh? e nor concern am….
I just love what I do…..
Dedicated to making you laugh….
Sabina And Koko #movie#. Subscribe to Mercy Johnson Okojie TV”.
The video has sparked reactions online.
BBNaija Phyna wrote, “We are ready oo”
Chizzy Alichi said: “Well-done”
Rita Edochie said: “Well done nwa”
Susan Peters said: “We dey feel am
One Picazo D Great said: “This woman don start again”
One King Jerry Amilo wrote: “Power bike racer”
One Tomonoja_13 wrote: “This Mercy na natural comedian”
One Tkyegh wrote: “Funny but make you no fall remove teeth ooo. It’s your legs trying to control and stop the bike for me”
