Nollywood actor and BBNaija star, Pere Egbi has come out in defense of his colleague, Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke, amidst controversy surrounding his past marriages.

Pere Egbi took to social media to reveal that a cousin of Sharon Ooja’s husband, who is also a close friend of his, confirmed that Ugo has only been married once, contrary to reports of multiple marriages and divorces.

The BBNaija star criticized blogs for spreading unverified news and emphasized that there is nothing wrong with remarrying after a divorce.

The actor’s statement was in response to a viral video of a woman claiming to be a family friend of Ugo Nwoke, who also asserted that he had only been married once.

In his words;

“Her husband’s cousin is my really good friend in Dallas. It’s funny how people read things and because they are gullible, they believe it. And how are blogs just so focused on negative things to just carry any kind of story amazes me. They don’t care about the authenticity, they just carry it. Her husband’s cousin confirmed the same thing to me. Married once. And there’s nothing wrong with being married once,”

