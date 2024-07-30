A viral video has captured a playful yet heated exchange between popular child comedian Emmanuella and TikToker Peller.

In the video, Sirbalo had stated that Peller was shy around Emmanuella due to her beauty.

This led to an exchange where Peller called Ella a “coco melon” girl, implying she’s too young for him.

Ella swiftly responded, bragging that she had been creating comedy skits before Peller was even born.

She also claimed that Peller was looking down on her because she wasn’t talking enough.

The banter comes amid allegations from Denilson Igwe that he founded the comedy show and was deceived by Mark Angel, who controlled the monetization of their pages.

Reactions to the video have been mixed, with some viewers mocking Peller’s shyness and others praising Emmanuella’s quick response.

Many have also joked about the age difference between the two comedians, with some calling Emmanuella a “veteran” in the industry.

@ODUTOLA ADEYOSOLA URIEL stated: “When emmanuella dey hot peller still dey village”

@Godbless asked: “Why dem all get the same mouth size”

@ILERIOLUWA said: “Both of them like themselves. Me I like success… how old is she again?”

@Reverse Truth noted: “Money na filter no let anybody fool you. See Peller Glow up in barely 6 months wey e just blow”

@Omotolani said: “See as Emmanuella Dey enter Peller 🤣😂😂”

@Seebad stated: “So nah android emmanulla dey really use Mark angel no try oo”

