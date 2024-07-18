Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, cautioned singles against rushing into marriage.

In a viral video, she urged them to prioritize compatibility and avoid pressure from society, family, or personal expectations.

According to her, a “good catch” may not necessarily make a “good match.”

Pastor Faith Oyedepo revealed that those who rush into marriage often end up regretting it.

Her words of wisdom encouraged singles to focus on building genuine relationships rather than succumbing to societal pressure.

She said;

“Those of you who are still single, don’t marry under pressure. Don’t manage to marry and don’t hurry to marry. Because those who do end up in regret. You just understand that a really good catch may not make a really good match. You just understand that a really good catch may not make a really good match.”

