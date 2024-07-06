Renowned Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her Onscreen son, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Sharing a video of herself and the celebrant, the dancer expressed her well wishes and blessings for him, praying for God’s grace and favor to multiply in his life.

She also wished for his safety and protection under God’s guidance.

On his birthday, Kate Henshaw remjsed Enioluwa that he has a special place in her heart.

She wrote;

“ENIOLUWA…..@enioluwaofficial

Happy birthday, Prince…🎂🎂🎉🎊💖❤️❤️

The grace and favour of God will continue to be multiplied in your life..

You will not stumble nor fall

May your light be forever on a hill and shine brightly for the world to see..

God will give His angels charge over you to keep you in all your ways..

You already know you have a special place in my heart…😍😍😍😍😍

No long talk…☺️

Send cake & small chops😅😅😅 dazzall”

