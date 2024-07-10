Nigerian comedian, Josh Alfred, professionally known as Josh2funny has celebrated his wife, Bina on her birthday.

The content creator took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of his Queen alongside a sweet message.

In his post, Josh2funny described his wife as an angel as he wishes her a happy birthday.

The proud husband appreciated her for “all the beauty she brings”

He wrote, “Happy birthday Baby, you are an Angel and heavens celebrate you, thank you for all the beauty you bring, keep soaring high @binataste.”

Josh2funny proposed to his his Gambian wife, in October 2019, and they tied the knot at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, in December 2020.

The couple has two adorable sons together.

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “I thought this bad English was content ooo” Reactions as Peller wins best content creator award at Trace Awards Africa, delivers hilarious speech