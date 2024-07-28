Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba has called out men who intentionally impregnate women without planning to marry them.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page, the movie star condemned the act, stating it’s “an idea from the pit of hell” and can destroy the lives of both the man and the child.

He emphasized that the majority of the world’s problems come from broken homes and that God instituted marriage for a reason.

Williams Uchemba also warned men and women, especially those in the entertainment industry, against intentionally having children out of wedlock.

“Hey guys, what’s this madness that we do now? Especially some of the young men I see now, what’s this stupidity? If you think you are screwing, you intentionally impregnate your girlfriend to have a kid because you don’t want to be committed to a woman and don’t like the idea of marriage.

It is an idea from the pit of hell, and if you are planning to do such a thing, remove yourself from that madness because what you don’t know is you are not just destroying your life, but you’re also destroying the life of that child, who you might not be there to raise.

Majority of the problems of the world come from a broken home because there is a reason why God put marriage institutions there. You have no business getting someone pregnant because you have selfish reasons for not wanting to be committed to any woman.

You’re a selfish person, and it will affect that child. And to those girls who think they can intentionally have kids with their boyfriends. I see that madness going on in the entertainment industry. Who has taught you the Western nonsense? Did your parents raise you like that? It needs to stop.” He said.

