Nollywood actresses, Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche celebrated their sister, Omah Nnebe’s, birthday with heartfelt messages.

The duo took to their respective Instagram page to share beautiful photos of the celebrant.

In her post, Sonia Uche expressed her gratitude and love for Omah, highlighting her positive qualities.

She prayed for God’s favor and blessings in her life.

In her words;

“Today, I’m wishing a very happy birthday to my Baby mama @omah_nnebe I love you soooo much and I’m grateful to God for you and how far he has brought you. You are kind. Loyal to a fault, pure at heart, very very hardworking, compassionate and sweet In this season and the rest to come, may the universe be kind to you, may you be relevant and fulfilled in every area of your life. May the Lord go ahead and smoothen every crooked path and open doors of greatness for you. He will bless your going out and prosper your coming in. May the lord heap his favour on you. Have an awesome year my love🎉🎊🎉💃🎊”

Chinenye Nnebe, on the other hand, thanked Omah for being a wonderful sister and aunt to her child, AdaEze Aurora.

She prayed for God’s continued blessings and favor in Omah’s life, asking for all her heart’s desires to be fulfilled.

“Happy birthday to the one I love and cherish so much ❤️ My world best @omah_nnebe The one who has made me an Aunty 🥺 The one who is always there for me 🥰 Ije you’re the best sister anyone can ever ask for and we are really lucky to have you in our lives I pray that as you turn a year older today that God will continue to bless and favor you, He will send His Angels to direct your steps. He will continue to provide for you in your time of need and troubles. May all your heart desires be fulfilled in Jesus Name ( Amen ) I love you so much my Ije and thanks for giving us the best and most beautiful gift, my baby @adaezeaurora ❤️” she wrote.

The Nnebe sisters, Sonia, Omah, Chinanu, Chinenye, and their adopted sister Ebube, are known for their close bond and support for each other in the Nollywood industry. Sonia Uche is the firstborn, followed by Omah, then Chinanu, then Chinenye, and finally Ebube, the youngest.

See below;

