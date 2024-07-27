Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has left fans wondering why she keeps her children’s faces hidden after sharing a rare photo of herself and her daughters on Instagram.

The actress posted a heartwarming picture of herself taking a walk with her kids, accompanied by a thoughtful message about appreciating life’s blessings.

“A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset. When you wake up, take a second to think about what a privilege it is to simply be alive and healthy. The moment you start acting like life is a blessing, I assure you, it will start to feel like one. Time spent appreciating is time worth living. Good morning, buttercakes,” she wrote.

However, one fan couldn’t help but ask why Nadia Buari never shows her children’s faces. “You don’t like showing your kids’ face, why?” the fan inquired.

The inquiry sparked a mix of responses from other fans, with some complimenting the actress and her family, while others expressed curiosity about her decision.

One Adwoa Kotoko wrote, “Is your mother of four this stunning?

One Rys Adzeman wrote, “Queen of back poses

One Director, Black Morgana Max Doe, wrote, “You guys look so beautiful

One K Spybes_00 wrote, “Alpha and it’s pack

One Clagee Flin wrote, “You’ve got one great and beautiful family

One I Am Ama Ghana wrote, “Beautiful Nad with her pretty girls

One Awesome Awe1 wrote, “You’re insanely inspiring

One Newton Speaks wrote, “Beautiful families

One I Am Bibi Efe wrote, “Been years now no face, she tried

One Lucky Faus wrote, “Beautiful family, you’re blessed

One Atime Dominic wrote, “See pretty people

One Official Lellyko wrote, “My beautiful Nadia Ghana Beyonce

One Kwaku Akom wrote, “Beautiful family”.

Nadia Buari has not publicly explained why she keeps her children’s faces hidden, but it’s likely a personal decision to protect their privacy.

See below;

ALSO READ:“Harrysong B£d W £ts, Celebrity Wey Dey Pi$ $ For Body” – Ex-wife, Alexer Defends Herself, makes shocking allegation against Singer (DETAILS)