Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Gozi Oboli, as he marks his 21st birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the movie producer expressed her love and pride for her son, thanking him for bringing peace and joy to their family.

Wishing her son a happy birthday, Omoni Oboli also prayed for God’s blessings and guidance in his life.

She wrote;

“Happy 21st to the human with the best energy I know!

My Gozi @gozioboli you have only ever brought us peace as your name Ufuoma implies. May God bless you and keep you and cause His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you always.

All your heart desires will be met by the Lord and you will be great on this earth. As your heart is large, so will your blessings be.

I love you so much my amazing son! Always and forever 🥰🥰🥰”

