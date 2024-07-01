Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has been dragged to filth after following her critical remarks about Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer.

The content creator had publicly stated that Jennifer should be in mourning for at least 6 months to a year before engaging in business or social activities, rather than planning events like Regina Daniels’ son’s birthday party.

According nto her, the mother of three was being disrespectful to her late husband’s memory by not dedicating enough time to mourning.

She suggested that Jennifer was prioritizing her social life and business ventures over her grief, which Esther believes is inappropriate.

Esther Nwachukwu also mentioned that Junior Pope’s widow had received financial support from people.

She added that Jennifer had no need to work or engage in business activities so soon after her husband’s passing.

Esther’s comments have sparked outrage among fans, who view her statements as insensitive and judgmental.

“If your husband die no work again ehn baby” – @ebinimnkiruka

“May what happened to her happen to you so you can teach us how to mourn Your husband” @ebinimnkiruka

“So the kids will not eat. Did u send her anything since her husband died.” @oritoke_lagos

“Wetin you smoke this morning before you post..your brain need factory reset” @muyenge

“Esther what is wrong with u, when the man was alive u dragged him, now you are dragging the wife. Na u and ghost go begin fight now, be careful.” @winniefrancesdaniels2015

“When u marry and ur husband dies, u can mourn urs for 2 years. Ozuor” – @mimi_okeke

“If your husband die, no work for 1 year” – @mz_nessah

Watch below;.

