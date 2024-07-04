Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has penned a sweet note to her best friend and chief bridesmaid, Bisola Aiyeola.

In a touching note, the thespian expressed her gratitude for Bisola’s unwavering support and love.

Sharon Ooja described Bisola Aiyeola as a sister beyond a best friend, praising her for her ability to understand and balance her out.

The actress expressed her desire for their friendship to last forever, stating that every girl needs a friend like Bisola in their life.

In her words;

“Friend after my own heart!!!! I love you so much!!! Thank you for all you’ do for me.. some friends truly stick closer our love is king , it’s real !!!!, the bible never lied !!! You are a sister to me beyond a best friend !!!!

May God bless and keep you for me I adore you!!!! I wear my heart on my sleeves and I’m sooooooo strong at the same time and that in itself is a heavy characteristic that not many can handle ,because of how playful I am but you my friend are able to balance that out without flinching … . It’s how you are able to know where my head is at without asking me … I love you so much !!!

And thank you for helping me redefine friendships truly nothing is ever a write off in life !! God bless you from the bottom of my heart!!! Your support is unwavering it’s strong and I don’t doubt you ever !!!!!

I love you soooooo much May our friendship last forever !!! From me and my SON army !!! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ @iambisola ❤️ every girl needs you in their life ❤️”

See below:

