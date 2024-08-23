Nollywood actor, Ganiu Sodiq Olajide, also known as Jide Sodiq and his wife have been blessed with a double bundle of joy, as they recently welcomed twins into their family.

The new additions join their lovely daughter, making the Sodiq household a happy family of five.

Sharing the news about their Twins ‘ arrival, Ganiu Sodiq Olajide, posted beautiful photos of himself, daughter and his pregnant wife.

In a heartfelt post, he expressed his gratitude to Allah for the precious gift, saying:

“Which of the favors of Allah can I deny? Absolutely none. Allah’s instilled blessings peacefully manifested. Alhamdulillah for the gift of twins.”

His colleagues and fans has taken to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

See below;

