A video has gone viral showing an elderly woman actively leading a protest against bad governance in Delta state, Nigeria.

Despite her advanced age, she is seen passionately chanting slogans and motivating youths behind her.

The #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria movement, which began on August 1st, has been trending online as Nigerians protest against corruption, economic instability, hunger, and poor social services.

The video of the elderly woman joining the protest has triggered massive reactions, with social media users praising her courage and determination.

rosythrone said, “The fact our parents and grannies are against this government shows that it’s finished!”.

deltastaterealtor said, “She’s doing this for her children, grand, great grand”.

bigbenjee07 said, “Thi*fnubu you do this one oo😂😢”.

https://x.com/ChuksEricE/status/1819083323475742725

