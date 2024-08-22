Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her family ‘s exciting sea cruise adventure.

The clip featured her family enjoying high-speed rides on towable tubes and her kids parasailing over the ocean.

She captioned the video: “And @princeodiokojie kept bouncing like a ball Laff wan kill me…..Una know say River nor dey Uromi E get where my strong head reach she…. Kids these days nor dey fear anything @theokojiekids”

However, the post sparked concerns among online users who expressed worries about the risks involved in the activities.

Some captioned Mercy Johnson for taking taking her entire family to such place.

@sasha_itota wrote: “A whole family, this is too risky abeg, watching it alone is giving me BP.”

amarachisophia4 wrote: “Seeing these am feeling somehow. Abeg my love for water ends in bathroom.”

gleeoflife wrote: “I like to try just that I might pass out even before the kids”

lucarepharmacy wrote: “This woman you no dey fear? You carry your entire life investment for this Kain parade ?”

Watch the video below;

