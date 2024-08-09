Popular crossdresser, Abuja Area Mama, has been reported dead.

He was brutally killed by unknown individuals in Abuja, the country’s capital, in a senseless act of violence that has left the community reeling.

A throwback video of Abuja Area Mama has surfaced online, showing him narrating his escapades with men and the challenges he faced as a sex worker.

In the video, he shares stories of rejection, physical abuse, and brutality at the hands of clients.

The video has sparked an outpouring of emotions and reactions from social media users.

One @tufab wrote: “My favorite story teller. If u dy bored just go his live and u go just dey laugh. Rip Area mama. At least the fights and struggles are over. At least for your kindness, make God use am have mercy on you.”

mo__andra wrote: “No matter what s3xualitý he represented, no one has a righț to take a lifé they didn’t creatë!”

lala_camilla wrote: “From everything I’ve read online he was a sweet soul. This human didn’t deserve to di3 like that. Why does the way someone chooses to live their lives bothers another so much?”

donaldmgb6 wrote: “So man dey truly carry man. I used to think this thing they say is a joke o ..Jeeezz !!!”

9japrincess wrote: “That was why they kpai him. Whatever who you are and what business you handle, don’t reveal it on social media. Always keep it to yourself.”

e.m.ma.n.u.el wrote: “This guyz death is actually very sad….. no one deserves to be beaten to death!”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“I commend her wisdom and strength of character” – Ned Nwoko praises wife, Regina Daniels for speaking up on nationwide protest amid backlash