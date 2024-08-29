Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa has responded to a follower ‘s suggestion that she should focus on producing movies rather than acting in them.

The follower took to Twitter to state that Akindele’s acting skills might not be up to par, suggesting that she should stick to producing.

The tweet reads: “Maybe you could do better by producing a movie one day without being part of the cast.”

Funke Akindele responded by dismissing the follower ‘s opinion, implying that the follower should focus on their own life rather than criticizing hers.

She replied: “Maybe you could do better logging out of this app.”

The exchange has sparked a heated debate, with many of Akindele’s fans coming to her defense.

See their exchange below:

ALSO READ: “Thank you for your encouragements, for having our backs, for taking care of us” Angel Unigwe pens heartwarming message to her Mother on her Birthday