Nollywood teen actress, Angel Unigwe has celebrated her mother, Chief Juliet Kings on her birthday.

In her post, the thespian praised her mother for her strength, determination, and commitment.

She thanked her for being a constant source of encouragement and for always having her back.

Angel Unigwe also acknowledged her mother ‘s professionalism and enthusiasm, describing her as a “goal getter” who makes things happen.

She wrote;

“I wanna take a moment to say a very big thank you to this wonderful woman! My Mom! @chefjulietkings for her sacrifices, her strength, her struggles, her determination, her zeal, her courage, her commitment! Everything I am today is because of her! Thank you for not giving up! Thank you for your encouragements! For having our backs, for taking care of us, for your enthusiasm towards anything! You’re a goal getter! you say things and make them happen! Help me wish the Queen of our hearts and my Travel buddy a happy birthday friends! I thank God for you & I’m forever grateful!! Thank you for always standing on Professionalism. It’s my turn to take care of you now My Gorgeous Mom @chefjulietkings”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You guys know you are amazing. I love you today, tomorrow and always” Regina Daniels pens sweet note to Vivian Gabriel and her twin on her birthday