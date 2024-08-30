Nollywood actress Idia Aisien has revealed her harrowing experience of surviving a serious accident that left her with multiple injuries.

The actress took to social media to share her ordeal and express gratitude to her supporters.

According to Idia Aisien, the accident occurred while she was on holiday, resulting in a fractured leg in three places. The severity of the injury left her unable to walk, causing her to fear for her career.

In a heartfelt post, Aisien shared X-rays and a video of her injury, giving her fans a glimpse into her challenging recovery process.

She also expressed her desire to help improve the lives of disabled people, inspired by their resilience and strength.

Aisien announced her plans to support the disabled community by supplying clothing, funding equipment for hospitals and centers, and providing financial assistance to families in need.

Fans and colleagues reacted by offering words of encouragement and support.

@official_mercyeke: “So sorry love get well soon.”

@sharonooja: “Wooow so sorry may God heal you and I wish you speedy recovery in Jesus name.”

@_timini: “Omg! So sorry my love. God give you all the strength you need.”

@inidimaokojie: “Oh no! So sorry Idia, sending you lots of love.”

@julietibrahim: “So sorry hun. Get well soon and kudos on the great initiative.’

@ritadominic: “Wow. So sorry dear.”

@diiadem: “Omg my Idia, I’m so sorry you had to go through this please get well soon, sending lots of love your way.”

@urielmusicstar:e “So sorry. Gods healing on you.”

@realchidiebereaneke: “So sorry darling, God sent His word and His word heals you. By His Strips you are healed in Jesus Name Amen.”



