Big Brother Naija housemate Kassia has expressed her reluctance to get pregnant, citing financial instability as a reason.

She revealed this during a conversation with her husband and fellow housemate, Kellyrae.

Kellyrae had mentioned that Kassia’s father might pressure them to start a family after their time on the show.

“If we come out of the house, your dad will disturb you to get pregnant. I don’t think I want to right now.” He said.

Kassia emphasized the need for financial stability before considering pregnancy.

“I don’t think I want to [get pregnant] right now. It may hold us down, we need to hustle.” She replied.

Kellyrae countered, “There’s no time.”

The couple, who got married shortly before entering the competition, has chosen to keep their marital status concealed from the other housemates as part of their strategy in the game.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Thank you for your encouragements, for having our backs, for taking care of us” Angel Unigwe pens heartwarming message to her Mother on her Birthday