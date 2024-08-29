Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has addressed rumors of an affair with Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of her colleague Toyin Abraham.

In a viral video, the businesswoman vehemently denied the allegations.

She asserted that she would never contribute to the downfall of anyone’s marriage.

The actress defended Toyin Abraham’s marriage, describing her colleague’s husband as a quiet and cool-headed man.

She expressed surprise at the rumors, claiming she had never been involved with Ajeyemi.

Writing further, Lizzy Anjorin also expressed surprise that Toyin Abraham got married to Kolawole Ajeyemi.

She warned haters to stay away, declaring she was not afraid of them.

She also claimed to be a “no-go area” for men, even mentioning that Segun Ogungbe, a colleague, couldn’t ask her out.

The video sparked reactions from fans, with some supporting Anjorin and others criticizing her.

Watch below;

