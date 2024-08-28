Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri has addressed the rumors of a rift with her colleagues Omoni Oboli and Eronini Osinachim.

The speculation started after Kadiri posted a message on social media in April, warning individuals buying views on YouTube to stop contacting her artist.

However, some people misinterpreted her post and started spreading rumors that Ruth Kadiri was having a fight with Omoni Oboli and Eronini Osinachim.

Kadiri has now come forward to clear the air, stating that she is not having a fight with anyone.

She expressed frustration over sensational YouTubers fabricating stories and exploiting her image, making it seem like she’s having fights with people she’s in good terms with.

Kadiri emphasized that she’s not afraid to acknowledge her flaws, but she wants to protect her image from being tarnished by fake news and misinformation.

She urged them to share real information about her, but to refrain from sharing false information or fabricating stories that didn’t happen.

Kadiri warned them to stop spreading false information, threatening to take action if they don’t.

Specifically, she stated that while she’s unsure how to stop false information on Facebook, she knows how to take action on YouTube and will focus on holding sensationalized YouTubers accountable for their content.

Watch below:

ALSO READ: “Thank you for the precious gift you are to me and my wife” Moses Bliss celebrates Nathaniel Bassey on his birthday