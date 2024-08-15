Following reports of her passing, the family of Nigerian gospel singer, Aduke Gold has clarified the cause of her death.

Contrary to claims made by radio presenter Yemi Sonde, Aduke Gold’s brother, Pastor Ajayi Aderogbo, has revealed that she died from cervical cancer, not during fibroid surgery.

Pastor Aderogbo shared that Aduke Gold started her music journey in his church and had been suffering from cervical cancer.

He emphasized the importance of verifying information before spreading rumors and confirmed that his family have received Aduke Gold ‘s death certificate from the hospital.

He also stated that Aduke Gold passed away on Monday, August 12, at UCH Ibadan, and urged people to stop spreading false information.

