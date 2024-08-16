Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has welcomed a new dog, Muzik, into her family, just days after being accused of owing a car dealer N2 million.

Recall that Activist VeryDarkMan had exposed the movie star’s alleged debt, sharing a video online of her engaging in a physical altercation with the car dealer over the unpaid balance.

According to reports, Tonto Dikeh purchased a car for N86 million in instalments but refused to pay the remaining N2 million balance after one year.

VeryDarkMan called her out for her actions, questioning if this was how she intended to use her political office.

He expressed disappointment at her behavior, particularly the alleged assault on the car dealer.

Despite the controversy, Tonto Dikeh seems to be moving forward, sharing heartwarming photos on Instagram with her son and the new dog, Muzik.

She wrote;

“Atlas the Eagle has landed. His name is Muzik.” AKC certificate means the dog is 100% with traceable bloodlines All thanks to @petplanetinternational I have been with this company for over 15 years and have bought over 10 dogs from @petplanetinternational, and without a doubt, the best of the best, PERIOD. The Best 4,000$ I have ever spent. I still can’t get over how excited my son, KING ANDRE DIKEH, is to have this baby. Muzik, you can to the right home, we will finish you with Love (woof woof)”.

