Renowned Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has returned to Nigeria after a heartwarming reunion with his wife and daughter in Canada.

The actor had been separated from his family for years due to visa issues, which prevented him from traveling to Canada after his daughter’s birth.

In March this year, Igboegwu finally reunited with his loved ones, sharing emotional moments with his wife and daughter after a long period of separation.

However, his time with them was limited, and he has now returned to Nigeria to continue his work in the film industry.

Upon his return, Browny expressed his heartfelt longing for his daughter.

According to him, her social media posts have been tugging at his heartstrings.

Browny Igboegwu confessed that he misses his daughter dearly and is tempted to return to Canada to be with her again.

“Every day I open my daughter’s Facebook page @Browny & Kosi fans, all I see is ‘daddy pls come back’ and this has stirred my emotions… I miss you so much my baby @kosipearl_browny my heartbeat… I just feel like entering the next available flight back to Canada to be with you but don’t worry I will be back before you know it.”

