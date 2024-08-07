Adewale Alebiosu, a well-known Nollywood actor famous for his roles as a ‘native doctor’ or ‘Babalawo’ in various films, has shared a photo of his court wedding on social media.

The picture shows him and his bride, dressed in white, holding their marriage certificate and posing in front of the Ikoyi Registry sign.

Many fans have congratulated Adewale Alebiosu on his court wedding, while others are unsure if the wedding is real or part of a movie.

Some playfully wondered how a native doctor will do a court wedding.

Pharteemah4: “Babalawo for registry 🤣 wetin happen to orunmila Steeze 🤣🤣 Inbetween the wife show is giving.”

Ola🌹: “God bless your union😚at the same time I like ur wife canvas.”

Ayobami Abiodun: “Babalawo for registry 😂.”

mammieolaspearl: “That’s his wife we both attend same church.”

La_wumi: “No panic my fans e be like say na editing 😒.”

olaoriks: “it might be movie 🎥 because the woman’s shoe.”

See below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrV4AhG1/

