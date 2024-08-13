Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates Chinwe and Zion, also known as “Zinwe”, were caught having an intimate moment in the toilet by their fellow housemates.

The incident occurred last night.

Some housemates,Ozee, Ocee, Mickey, and Onyeka, who were downstairs, received a tip-off from Mayor Frosh and Toby about the couple’s activities and rushed upstairs to catch them in the act.

Upon arriving at the scene, the housemates found Chinwe and Zion engaged in an intimate moment in the toilet, prompting them to quickly retreat and whisper about what they had just witnessed.

Toby later told some of the male housemates that he will tell Zion what they sae.

