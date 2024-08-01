Renowned Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, took to social media to shower her daughter-in-law, Marelle, with love and blessings on her 22nd birthday.

Marelle, who is married to the movie producer’s first son, Tobe, received a touching tribute from her mother-in-law.

In a heartfelt post, Omoni Oboli expressed gratitude to God for bringing her daughter-in-law into their lives, calling her a “blessing” and a “gift that keeps giving”.

She wished Marelle a year filled with God’s blessings, success, and prosperity, and asked for God’s protection and safety.

In her words:

“Happy 22nd birthday to my princess My first daughter Marelle. What a blessing you are to us all. I’m so thankful to God for giving you to us. Our gift that keeps giving. May this new year of your life be filled with God’s choicest gifts and may everything you touch turn to gold. May God keep you safe always for us. Love you fiercely PS: Happy posthumous birthday to my dad. How truly special Lord that you gave me a daughter to make today extra special”

See below:

ALSO READ; “After her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed”- Peter Obi recounts how Onyeka Onwenu passed away (DETAILS)