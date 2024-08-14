BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Kellyrae has revealed that he plans to get close to Anita and Handi in order to distract the housemates from his secret marriage to Kassia.

During a diary session, He the reality star revealed that he doesn’t intend to lead them on or use them, but rather create a diversion to shift the focus away from his relationship with Kassia.

KellyRae explained that he dated Kassia for 10 years before getting married to her.

According to him, he felt no matter how much they tried to hide their marriage, the housemates will find out due to their strong connection; hence his decision to get close to Anita and Handi.

To avoid raising suspicions about his true relationship with Kassia, Kellyrae wanted to create a diversion by being friendly with Anita and Handi.

He admitted that maintaining this charade has been challenging, saying “it’s not easy telling a lie and keeping it up.”

However, his plan was met with resistance from Kassia, who was uncomfortable with the idea.

As a result, Kelly Rae decided not to go on with the plan. He chose to prioritize his wife’s feelings instead.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“I miss you so much my baby” Browny Igboegwu pens emotional note to daughter as he returns to Nigeria after Reunion with Family in Canada