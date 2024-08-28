Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates Kassia and Kellyrae shared a romantic moment that has left fans gushing.

In a viral video, Kellyrae sneaked up behind Kassia, startling her.

Kassia joked about giving Kellyrae a slap, saying “You for don collect slap now.”

Kellyrae replied, “Na me. Na your husband. You wan shout? It’s your husband, baby.”

The moment was met with enthusiasm from fans, who praised Kellyrae’s romantic gestures and the couple’s chemistry.

Xparte said: “Me watching the video and blushing like sey na my shoulder dey dey kiss… KellyRae the romantic, Kassia the queen…. Oya let’s be voting oh.. I kept getting error messages with some number yesterday… But we shall overcome”

Winner’s Avenue said: “KellyRae always showering his wife with compliments and words of affirmation, very helpful in the kitchen, what a husband 🥰 Beautiful nonsense 🤩😘”

skinny witch said: “See as this video sweet me. As if it should not end 🤭”

Husband and Wife this week wrote: “Will rewatch this like 100 times today❤️”

symplyhorlly said: “Dem don try but make them wait till final week and do the reveal”

See below;

