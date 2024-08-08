Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozumba (Ocee), one half of the Mbadiwe Twins, has revealed that he is expecting his first child with his fiancé.

He shared the exciting news with fellow housemate Chizoba.

Ocee revealed that he and his fiancé are expecting a child, showing Chizoba a photo of the baby bump.

Chizoba was overjoyed for Ocee and offered words of encouragement, advising him to stay focused on the game while in the house.

She also expressed her desire for him to have a baby girl, while Ocee revealed his preference for a boy.

Fans and viewers took to social media to congratulate the reality star and his fiancée, wishing them a safe delivery.

baloongirl said: “This twins really proved us wrong, they have very nice personalities surprisingly”

Edo Queen said: “Awwww our in-law”

Fine gyal wrote: “This was such a beautiful moment between Chizoba and Ocee”

Wallflower noted: “This Ocee and Chizoba siblingship is so cute 🤭 I just know Chekas is going to be close to the Mbadiwe twins even outside this house”

Vee019 stated: “Omg my faves 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺. Congratulations to Ocee of the Mbadiwes. My Chizoba of the chekas is so sweet. I hope Ozee and Onyeka will ship 🥺🥺”

Sugar said: “Congratulations to Ocee and his fiancée in advance 🍼❤️🎉”

