Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate, Toby Forge has revealed his intention to have a baby with fellow housemate Kassia, who is married to another housemate, Kelly.

Note that the reality star was unaware of Kassia’s marital status, as she and Kelly had kept their relationship a secret from the other housemates.

In a video shared on TikTok, Toby said to Kassia: “You’ve been in a position where I’ve actually imagined kissing you. I swear, I’ve imagined kissing you for so long since the very first day I saw you.”

“I want to pin you to the wall and kiss you. Seriously, that’s like one of my intentions, but I just feel like you deserve better, like somebody who genuinely feels for you.”

Kassia asked: “Does it mean your feelings aren’t genuine?”

Toby said yes, explaining that it was important for him to take the necessary steps before pursuing a relationship with her because she deserves to be loved properly.

He added, “My mind is telling me to get you pregnant.”

Toby’s statement has sparked reactions on social media, with many viewers expressing their thoughts on the situation.

Some have pitied Toby, while others have praised Kassia’s qualities as a wife.

RIRI💗: “In her mind she’s like who’s this???😭😂.”

Bayous01: “Kayode putting camera on her husband face 😂😂.”

Ruby Diamond: “Who noticed Kelly’s attention was here 😂😂.”

janet: “I Kon Dey pity Toby.”

Amani Loreni: “Toby don’t find wife already 🤣🤣 real husband is doing eye service 🤣🤣.”

user1099303869547: “😂😂😂😂Omo someone needs to do something let this husband and wife just say the are dating make this guy rest😂.”

Kk ventures: “Toby will scatter this series 9. Did Tobby did know she is married😂😂😂.”

picasso79: “toby.forge dey use e skit moves on this girl make she wise up.”

@ADELEKE🥶❤️🏆: “Omo the husband no dey happy 😭😂.”

Queen_Sheedat1: “I love this married couple’s game 😂😂😂😂.”

Nelly ❤️: “At dis point I don dey pity dis guy but na game so let’s enjoy the drama 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.’

🦋thee.muganda🇺🇬🦋: “At this point Kelly is regretting why they lied😹😹😹.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “After her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed”- Peter Obi recounts how Onyeka Onwenu passed away (DETAILS)