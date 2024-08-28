A recent conversation at the Big Brother Naija house has sparked attention, as Fairme advised fellow housemate Kassia to be more receptive to romantic relationships.

According to him, her reserved nature might lead to a solitary life at 40 if she doesn’t open up to others.

Fairme jokingly suggested that Kassia might end up marrying her close friend Kellyrae if she doesn’t consider other options.

Fairme to Kassia: You better loosen up,fine girl like u,Na when u reach 40 u loosen up? Las las, I no go surprise if u & kellyrae later marry. Na only him fit understand u,Vicky will u be surprised?

Victoria: I will but I always say, marry ur best friend

Kassia: *laughs*😂😭

However, viewers are laughing at Fairme’s advice because Kassia and Kellyrae are actually legally married, but have kept their marriage a secret from their fellow housemates.

They entered the show as “best friends” and have maintained that facade, leaving their housemates unaware of their true relationship status.

@your_Favxparte commented, “Ex-season 9 housemates are laughing at Fairme right now.”

@AjikobiRashidat added, “Later they will say what is Double Kay doing.”

@AishatIbra340 wrote, “I pity Femi oo.”

See below;

