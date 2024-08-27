Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has celebrated the birthday of her senior colleague and friend, Vivian Gabriel, and her twin sister Goldie Gabriel.

In a heartfelt post, the thespian expressed her admiration for the twins’ incredible bond and praised them for being amazing women.

“Happy birthday to my favorite duo…. My beautiful girlies @vivyan.gabriel @goldiegabrielglam you guys know you are amazing! With an impeccable bond I admire and I love you today, tomorrow and always,” she wrote.

Regina Daniels also shared a special message for Vivian Gabriel, thanking her for their unforgettable journey together.

“My realest Gee ! @vivyan.gabriel It’s been many years mehnnnnn and forever is the deal wifey ! Luv you baby,” she added.

