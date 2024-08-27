Evicted BBNaija star, Zion has caused a stir on social media after naming Shaun and Wanni’s relationship as the fakest in the reality TV show.

During his media round, the reality star and his partner Chinwe discussed relationships in the house, with Zion expressing his hope that Topher and Anita’s relationship would last due to its purity.

However, when asked about the fakest ship in the house, Zion quickly named Shaun and Wanni’s relationship.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media.

@diki_mandy: “The Married Couple in BBNaija are so Boring mehn.”

@AlfredaAlk11083: “E fake, e no fake, they are enjoying themselves inside the house, all man can find their level after 71 days, I want to keep seeing pda abeg, bbn no be war front.”

@DavIgben: “Even all the housemates are jealous of WANNIXHANDI and the relationship.”

@julianananaakua: “I feel sorry for her after all Shaun and wanni is no seriously dating what about her that Zion said she is not his spec and she has no taste.”

@Asanwa72096848: “What Topher and Anita has going on is very pure and age is really nothing when feelings are involved, Anita is even looking ageless.”

@iamsherinah: “Atleast wanni hasnt paid for shaunz flight tickets..zion get out, and yr sponsor chinwe.”

@Speace10360978: “Zion face your own real ship outside and watch the fake ship from on your TV. You that is fake make chinwe no open her eyes very well.”

