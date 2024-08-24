Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has recounted how Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele gave her a whopping sum of N2.5 million during a hard time.

He revealed this while celebrating the the movie producer on her birthday.

According to Bobrisky, Funke Akindele sent him 2.5 million naira during a difficult time in his life, a generous act that has left a lasting impact on him.

He praised her as a “big sis” and expresses his love and appreciation for her kindness.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my most sweetest big sis @funkejenifaakindele. I love you today and will continue to always love you sis. I remember how you came through for me and you sent me 2,500,000 when I needed you. God bless you mama we all are celebrating you today celebration will not stop in ur life. Amen”

See below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_DfUCWoXifyEH83Fj1YU2WAAxT2NqbLHbzaXM0/?igsh=ZDNzbzE3Z2lsZXQ2

