Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Chinwe has sparked speculation about her relationship with boyfriend Zion after revealing she’s not afraid to start over.

In a recent interview during her media rounds following her eviction from the ‘No Loose Guard’ show, the reality star opened up about her relationship with Zion.

She criticized Zion for bragging about his past relationships with women from other countries and claiming she doesn’t meet his ideal partner criteria.

In her words, “Zion said some things he shouldn’t have said. People misunderstood his statement about me not being his spec. He has dated white girls and other girls deemed to be his spec, with me… It’s different. It was like a brag, Zion saying he dated foreign girls and that I’m not his spec.”

When asked by the host, Hero Daniels, if she’s afraid of her relationship with Zion, Chinwe responded, “I’m not afraid to start all over.”

This statement has left fans wondering if the couple is heading for a breakup.

