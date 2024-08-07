Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates Kellyrae and Kassia, who are secretly married, have been hiding their relationship from their fellow housemates as part of their game strategy.

However, their close bond and intimate moments have raised suspicions among the housemates, with some speculating that they may be more than just friends.

Fellow housemate Rhuthee revealed during a private diary session with Big Brother that she witnessed Kellyrae and Kassia attempting to kiss on two separate occasions, fueling the rumors.

Despite their efforts to keep their marriage under wraps, the housemates are now questioning the true nature of their relationship.

