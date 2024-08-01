Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing jas shared her thoughts on the ongoing BBNaija Season 9 reality show.

Taking to her Instagram story, the thespian noted that the housemates might think they are being watched and admired, but in reality, many Nigerians are not interested in the show due to the ongoing protest.

Nkechi Blessing also mentioned that she doesn’t have DSTV, implying that she won’t be watching the BBNaija show.

She suggested that if the housemates are recognized outside of the house, they should be grateful.

In her words;

“People wey dey big brother house go think say dem dey watch them like that ooo & I no even get Dstv, na big brother I go chop? If dem sabi una face when una come out just thank God…Mtsewwwwww!!!”

See below;

