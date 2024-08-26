Popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter, has graduated from the University of Lagos, and he’s celebrating in a big way.

The comedian was spotted standing atop a truck, holding a bottle of champagne and singing “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo,” a song he popularized through an internet challenge.

His classmates joined in the celebration, singing and dancing along with him.

The moment was captured on video and has been shared widely on social media.

Many of Brain Jotter ‘s followers were surprised by the news of his graduation from the University of Lagos, with some wondering when he had started attending school.

However, they were quick to offer their congratulations to the comedian.

@NigerianLens wrote: “That is nice. So the guy is in school too. That is how you push yourself in all corners in case of tomorrow.”

@Hanteywhite noted: “Una see say school no be scam…. Get the degree first if possible then keep chasing.”

@SMB asked: “When him get admission we he dey celebrate signing out… this comedian too funny na so Sarbalo to sign out last month”

@BaadiOfAgege said: “Brain jotter go class but him class mates no Dey post am. Wetin different from Wetin tinubu do ? but una dey hail am”

@LocalWerey wrote: “I had no idea he was a student?”

