Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate, Wanni has opened up to her fellow housemate, Onyeka about her father’s infidelity to her mother.

She revealed this while talking to her about her (Onyeka ) closeness with Shaun.

During the conversation, Wanni shared her personal struggles with jealousy and insecurity in past relationships, stemming from her father’s infidelity to her mother.

Onyeka listened and suggested Wanni consider talking to her father to address the issue and work towards healing.

Wanni revealed her difficulties in forgiving her father’s actions, which have affected her trust in relationships.

Onyeka urged her to forgive even if if she decides not to talk with him.

