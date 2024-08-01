American rapper, Cardi B has revealed that she is expecting her third child, just after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner shared the news on social media with a photo shoot featuring a backdrop of New York City, showcasing her baby bump.



In her announcement post, Cardi expressed gratitude for the support she has received and hinted at a new beginning.

Announcing that she is expecting her third child, Cardi B wrote:

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power. Reminded me that I can have it all!

You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

This will be Cardi B’s third child, in addition to her two children with Offset, Kulture and Wave.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships.

Cardi B’s representative confirmed to ET that she filed for divorce from Offset, stating that it “has been a long time coming.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “My confidential secretary, my petition writer” Victor Osuagwu beams with pride as his daughter graduates from Babcock University