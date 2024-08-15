BBNaija star, Zion confessed that he’s dating Chinwe for benefits, despite her not being his usual type.

He revealed this in a conversation with fellow housemate Fairem,

Zion praised Chinwe’s maturity, kindness, and prayerfulness.

He revealed that she’s the firstborn who takes care of her siblings after her mother’s passing and her father’s remarriage.

Zion shared how Chinwe cooks delicious meals, sends him prayer points, and makes him feel at home, unlike his usual specs who didn’t treat him with the same care.

According to him, while Chinwe isn’t his normal spec, he’s drawn to her homely nature and the vibe she gives him.

He said;

“When I go her house, she go cook nice food, food wey choke, like she go cook plenty. She go cook to make me stay the night sef because me I no want spend night for girl house. Anything I want, she go just make am, she even get cook wey go still come sometimes, still clean.

“Na just the vibe of everything, na homely woman even if she no be my normal spec, na just the nyash be my spec normal. I come reason say I don dey with my spec plenty, dem no do like this”

ALSO READ:“Someone Please Help Me Find This Woman” – Oxlade Vows to Gift 500k To a Woman Spotted Protesting with An Empty pot and bitters