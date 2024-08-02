Afropop singer, Oxlade has pledged to gift N500,000 to a woman who was spotted protesting with an empty pot during the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

Her image went viral on social media, with many expressing sympathy for her situation.

Oxlade shared a photo of the woman on Twitter, saying “Someone please help me find this woman, I’ve got 500k for her.”

The singer’s gesture has been met with praise from fans and followers, who have commended him for his kindness and generosity.

@zxenergyy wrote: “As u Dey send her the money drop ur album afterwards eje”

@Deyvxxd_ said: “This woman dey my area, bring 200k make I carry her come your side Eje”

@lovetrisha630 stated: “This is why Nigerians are still the best people on earth, we have compassion where and when it matters.”

@TheTifeFab wrote: “Find me too or na Because I no carry pot?”

@TheMahleek commented: “How much for middle man?”

@MachalaDoctor said: “No be origin I dey see for her hand so?”

See below;

