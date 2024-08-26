Following his graduation from the University, renowned comedian Brain Jotter has sent a message to billionaire Tony Elumelu.

The skit maker, who graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently, took to social media to share his excitement and seek a new opportunity.

In his post, Brain Jotter expressed his enthusiasm for his new chapter and his desire to work with Tony Elumelu, the chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA).

He wrote, “Make una Help me tell @tonyoelumelu say i am now a Graduate. I can work in his bank 🥶🥶”.

His post has sparked positive reactions from fans. And colleagues.

@iamdikeh noted: “Congrats brother, me I never ready go back school yet abeg 😂”

@aycomedian wrote: “Congratulations, bro. Education remains the passport to the future. The benefits plenty”

@mrfunny1_ said: “Congratulations bro”

@pinkieletie stated: “Ayi💃💃💃

congratulobiaaaaa, no need to welcome you to favour market, na you be chairman of favour market already 🤣🤣🤣 congrats popsy ❤ At this point even sign board we no won read😂😂”

@williams_gracious asked: “Congrats 🍾 So you been dey go school??”

See the post below;

