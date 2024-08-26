Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan has publicly criticized celebrities who donated money to Bobrisky during his recent imprisonment.

In a video online, the social media critic expressed disappointment and loss of respect for those who supported the crossdresser financially.

The celebrities who donated to Bobrisky include Tonto Dike, Tiwa Savage, and Don Jazzy, among others.

The influencer questioned the motives behind their actions, suggesting that there may be an ulterior motive.

VeryDarkMan stated that he has lost respect for Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage and others who donated for Bobrisky.

He said, “I saw names like Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, and I was like WTF. I’ve lost respect for everybody on that list.”

Social media users have reacted to VDM’s comments, with some expressing support for his views and others criticizing his stance.

johnny.emediong commented: “I Am disappointed in Don jazzy and Victor 😢”

realbennylee wrote: “💯 truth but for a country that love lies and deception he’s spitting rubbish in their ears and for woman who hate the truth they will never like VDM”

polarbearjuneking said: “When wizkid call don jazzy social media influencer una think say na joke”

oluchukwu_____ remarked: “Truth is bitter , he said nothing but truth but some sentimental people go say e de pain am . Nigerians and promoting rubbish 😢😢”

Watch below;

